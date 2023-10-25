ugc_banner

Israel-Hamas war: Ground invasion looming? Israel asks Google to disable live traffic maps in Gaza

Tel AvivEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Oct 25, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

An AFP image showing the smoke rising following Israeli strikes in Gaza alongside a Reuters representative illustration of live traffic maps Photograph:(Agencies)

Israel-Hamas war: Live traffic information can potentially reveal the troop movements, posing a threat to the expected Israeli troop movements in Gaza.

The live traffic conditions in Israel and Gaza Strip have been disabled by Alphabet-owned Google, reportedly at the request of Israeli military. The development occurs ahead of a much-anticipated potential Israeli ground offensive into Gaza for a purported goal to "dismantle Hamas", the Gaza-based ground that launched a deadly wave of attacks on Israeli civilians on October 7 and left over 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, dead.

"As we have done previously in conflict situations and in response to the evolving situation in the region, we have temporarily disabled the ability to see live traffic conditions and busyness information out of consideration for the safety of local communities," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

What does it mean?

Live traffic information can potentially reveal the troop movements, posing a threat to the potential Israeli troop movements in Gaza.

Earlier in February 2022, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an all-out Russian offensive in Ukraine, Google had disabled real-time road traffic data in Ukraine as well, which partly remains in place ever since.

However, it doesn't mean that the drivers and people on road won't be able to use the navigation system. They still will be able to see estimated times of arrival based on the live conditions, according to an official Google statement.

After Google, Apple also disables real-time traffic on Maps

According to a report in Israeli technology website GeekTime, Apple-owned Maps app has also complied to a similar request by the Israeli army.

Israel is expected to launch a ground offensive into Gaza Strip, with reports in the western media claiming that the Israel's Defense Forces would begin by attempts to dismantle underground tunnels from where Hamas allegedly operates. 

Israel has called up more than 300,000 IDF reservists after October 7 attacks by Hamas.

The country’s purported plan for a ground offensive of Gaza has been criticised over the risk of civilian casualties.

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Mukul is deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment.

He conceived and currently writes The Capitals on WION, a weekly recap of some of the biggest stories from the capitals around the world.

Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from.

