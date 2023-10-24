Outbreak of disease seen among displaced Gazans, say doctors

Doctors treating patients among Gaza's displaced population are saying that they are showing signs of diseases which are caused by overcrowding and poor sanitation. More than 1.4 million people in Gaza have fled for temporary shelters after Isarel's heaviest-ever bombardment. The Gaza Strip is currently blockaded by Israel which has cut electricity, water and fuel supply. Only a small UN convoy carrying food and medicines is getting in through Rafah border.

Aid agencies have been warning of health crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

"The crowding of civilians and the fact that most schools used as shelters are housing lots of people, it's a prime breeding ground for disease to spread," said Nahed Abu Taaema, a public health doctor at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

According to Palestinian authorities, nearly 5800 people have died due to Israeli air and artillery attacks that started after Hamas fighters launched cross-border attack on October 7. The death toll on the Israeli side has crossed the 1400 mark. More than 200 people are currently in captivity of Hamas.

Israel has asked Palestinians living in the northern half of Gaza Strip to move south to escape Israeli attacks. But these attacks have flattened areas throughout the Gaza Strip.

Hospitals are running out of fuel for generators. There are fears that critical medical equipments, like incubators for newborns will stop working if power runs out.

The health ministry run by Hamas has said that 40 medical centres have stopped operations just when the health machinery is under enormous strain due to daily bombardment.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that a thirs of Gaza's hospitals have stopped operating.

"We are on our knees asking for that sustained, scaled up, protected humanitarian operation," said WHO regional emergencies head Rick Brennan.

The biggest hospital in north Gaza said on Tuesday that all functions were stopped except the vital departments like the Intensive Care Unit.

Beit Hanoun Hospital, the only other hospital that was still serving patients in north Gaza, has also stopped operations, said Palestinian Health Ministry.

"If the hospital doesn't get fuel, this is going to be a death sentence against the patients in northern Gaza," said Atef al-Kahlout, the hospital's director.

(With inputs from agencies)

