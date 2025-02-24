German conservative leader Friedrich Merz on Monday (Feb 24) emphasised his intent to maintain strong ties with the United States under President Donald Trump while acknowledging the need to prepare for potential diplomatic challenges.

Speaking at a press conference a day after his CDU/CSU alliance emerged victorious in national elections, Merz said, "I hope that we can convince the Americans that it is in our mutual interest to maintain good transatlantic relations."

"But as always, you have to deal with the worst-case scenario," he added, as reported by AFP.

Coordination with Macron

The German leader revealed that he had a "lengthy" discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was en route to Washington to meet Trump. Merz said," We discussed the topics he wants to address with the American president, and I found that there was complete agreement between what he wants to say and what I want to say."

Trump’s approach raises European concerns

Trump’s willingness to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin without European involvement has unsettled European allies. His statements attributing responsibility for the Ukraine war to Kyiv have further deepened concerns that he may seek a settlement favourable to Moscow.

Shockwaves from US Vice President’s speech

Adding to European unease, US Vice President JD Vance recently criticised the European Union on issues such as immigration and free speech during a speech at a security forum in Munich.

