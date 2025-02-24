United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Feb 23) in a post on social media that Dan Bongino will be the deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the country's top law enforcement agency.

Who is Dan Bongino?

Trump mentioned in his social media post that Bongino, a vocal Trump supporter, was "a man of incredible love and passion for our Country" and his pick was "Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice!"

The 50-year-old Bongino has worked for the New York Police Department (from 1995 to 1999) and the Secret Service (from 1999 to 2011). He has also been part of the protection detail for two presidents—George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Bongino, a former Fox News host, also hosts a self-titled podcast, The Dan Bongino Show. He even hosted Trump on his daily podcast ahead of last year's election.

Trump also wrote that Bongino is "one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country", and praised his willingness to "give [that] up in order to serve".

"Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly," Trump said.

Bongino ran for Congress three times as a Republican.

He was born and raised in Queens, New York City. He is of Italian descent.

While sharing a screenshot of Trump's announcement on X, Bongino wrote, "Thank you Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel."

Kash Patel to head FBI

Recently, the US Senate confirmed Kash Patel as director of the FBI. Patel is a staunch Trump loyalist who has threatened to go after the presideent's political enemies. Bongino would serve under Patel.

Patel, in a statement on X, said he was honoured to become the FBI director.

"The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice," he said.

"The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust -- but that ends today. My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops -- and rebuild trust in the FBI," he added.

"And to those who seek to harm Americans -- consider this your warning," he said. "We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet."

Bongino won't go through a Senate confirmation process, unlike, Patel's nomination.

(With inputs from agencies)