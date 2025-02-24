A group of miscreants launched an attack on the Bangladesh Air Force base near Samiti Para in Cox’s Bazar, according to a notification by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

Advertisment

Local trader shot dead

As per media reports, one person was killed and several others were injured in the incident. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Shihab Kabir, a local trader. Medical reports indicate that Kabir suffered gunshot wounds, including a severe injury to the back of his head. He was rushed to Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Also Read | Explosives thrown at Russian consulate in Marseille on Ukraine war anniversary

Advertisment

Land dispute sparks violence

The attack followed a dispute over land earlier in the day, which escalated into a confrontation between Air Force personnel and local residents. The situation turned violent, with both sides reportedly pelting stones, leading to several injuries.

Also Read |'Most honourable people': British couple in their 70s arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan

Advertisment

ISPR issues statement

Following the attack, the ISPR confirmed the involvement of criminals from Samity Para and assured that necessary measures were being taken in response. "Some criminals from Samity Para, adjacent to the Cox’s Bazar Air Force base, launched an attack on the Cox’s Bazar Air Force base. The Bangladesh Air Force is taking the necessary measures in this regard,” the statement read.

Also Read | Israel says army to stay in evacuated West Bank camps for 'coming year'

Investigation underway

Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact number of casualties. An investigation has been launched to determine the sequence of events and identify those responsible for the violence.

Also Read | 'That is why I'm flying to New Delhi,' says UK minister as free trade talks with India relaunch

(With inputs from agencies)