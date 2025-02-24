A British man, Peter Reynolds (79) and his wife Barbie (75), who run education programmes in Afghanistan have been arrested by the Taliban, UK-based media outlets reported citing their children.

They were reportedly arrested for "teaching mothers parenting with children". The couple was arrested earlier this month when returning to their home in Bamiyan province on February 1.

Their four adult children said that their parents got married in Kabul in 1970 and have been in Afghanistan for 18 years. They decided to stay in the nation after the Taliban seized power in 2021.

They founded the Rebuild organisation, which offers training and education programs to nongovernmental organisations, corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions.

Images on Rebuild's website show both men and women participating in a range of courses, such as management and teacher training.

Their children wrote a letter to the Taliban, saying, "We recognise that there have been instances where exchanges have been beneficial for your government and Western nations."

"However, our parents have consistently expressed their commitment to Afghanistan, stating that they would rather sacrifice their lives than become part of ransom negotiations or be traded," they said.

"We trust that this is not your intention, as we are instructed to respect their wishes to remain with you," the letter further added.

"They have chosen Afghanistan as their home, rather than with family in England, and they wish to spend the rest of their lives in Afghanistan," the children said.

Besides Reynolds and Barbie, an American-Chinese friend, Faye Hall, who had rented a plane to travel with them, and a translator from the Rebuild training business, were also arrested.

An anonymous Rebuild employee told the news agency PA that the group was informed that their flight "did not coordinate with the local government". The employee also said that Rebuild workers were in "danger".

The anonymous employee described the couple as "the most honourable people I have ever met in my life".

(With inputs from agencies)