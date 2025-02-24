Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged for "real, lasting peace" this year as European leaders came together for a summit in Kyiv, marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"This year should be the year of the beginning of a real, lasting peace," Zelensky told Kyiv's backers in Kyiv.

"Putin will not give us peace or give it to us in exchange for something. We have to win peace through strength and wisdom and unity," he added.

Russia has made it clear that it will only consider ceasing its invasion of Ukraine if a deal is reached that aligns with Moscow's interests. Meanwhile, Russia has also accused European nations of seeking to prolong the conflict.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen also sounded a cautionary note, warning that despite initiating talks with the United States to explore ways to end the conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to back down.

"Putin is trying harder than ever to win this war on the ground. His goal remains Ukraine's capitulation," she said.

She then described the war in Ukraine as "the most central and consequential crisis for Europe's future."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also reaffirmed his support for "Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence" and said both sides must be represented "fairly" in talks.

Zelensky proposes 'all for all' POW swap as 'start' of ending war

Zelensky also put forward the proposal for a complete exchange of all prisoners of war with Russia as the "start" of a process of ending the conflict.

"Russia must release Ukrainians. Ukraine is ready to exchange all for all, and this is a fair way to start," Zelensky said at the summit.

European leaders, Candian PM in Kyiv

European leaders and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a solidarity visit to Kyiv on Monday, marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Presidents and prime ministers from Baltic and Nordic countries, as well as Spain, arrived in Kyiv by train, joining a growing delegation of international leaders.

"Really glad to be here," Trudeau said to Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff as he got off the train in Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies)