Russian President Vladimir Putin was presented with a sword and a shied on the third anniversary of the Ukraine conflict. The weapons were brought by Grand Mufti Talgat Tadzhuddin on Monday (Feb 24).

The president met Tadzhuddin on Monday and expressed gratitude to him and all Muslims. He is also the Central Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Russia.

‘Full support’ of Russian Muslims

Tadzhuddin said that the gift was ordered on February 24, 2022, after Russian Muslims showed “full support” to what Russia calls a “Special military operation” in Ukraine, reported Reuters.

According to a statement by Kremlin, Putin expressed his gratitude to Tadzhuddin, saying “First of all, I am very glad to see you. Secondly, I would like to thank you personally and all Muslims – all people who profess Islam are an organic, natural part of Russia and Russian society – for the contribution that you and other spiritual leaders make to the interfaith unity and harmony among the peoples of the Russian Federation.”

“At first sight, we may appear to be a very complicated country, but in fact, it is our diversity that makes us stronger, especially when Russia is facing difficulties, particularly external ones. Muslims have always made a significant contribution to this cause – to our unity and common strength that effectively counteract all challenges and threats and ensure Russia’s progress. Thank you very much,” he said.

“We have not just agreed; we have been together from the very first day when you announced the special military operation. It is very difficult for a head of state to make such a decision. On his shoulders lies the responsibility before God, the Lord of the worlds, and before the peoples of his country, and in the eyes of all mankind. It was not easy,” Tadzhuddin said, as cited by Kremlin.

On February 24, 2022, Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine, ordering tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine and declaring war. This marked Europe’s largest land war since World War II.

