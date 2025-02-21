On the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russia wants to declare "victory" in its war against Ukraine and NATO, Ukrainian intelligence claimed on Friday.

Advertisment

Russian propagandists have been instructed to promote "victorious" narratives on the symbolic date of Feb 24 to incite disbelief in Ukrainian society, destabilise the country, and discredit Kyiv partners as "enemies peace", Kyiv Independent reported, citing Ukrainian Military Intelligence, known as HUR.

The report comes amid the landmark shift in US foreign policy, as it appears to bond more with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and strained ties with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Also read: Three years of Russia-Ukraine war: Who started it - Kremlin or Kyiv?

Advertisment

HUR, in a Telegram post, claimed that the key narratives of the information campaign include slogans like "The West betrayed Ukraine,” “Neither Moscow nor Washington cares about the opinion of Europeans and Ukrainians,” or that “the Ukrainian government is illegitimate”.

It has been a narrative that has been pushed in recent days not only by the Kremlin but also by the White House.

“In addition, Russia is preparing to declare an alleged 'victory' in the war against Ukraine by the 'round date' of Feb. 24, 2025, the third anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale war,” the HUR claimed.

Advertisment

Also read: Is Ukraine's Zelensky really a 'dictator without elections'? Trump’s claim vs. the reality of wartime voting

'Russian victory over NATO'

It further read that Russia's plans may also include a "Russian victory over NATO", as Moscow propaganda has long portrayed the war against Ukraine as a war with the alliance.

Russia's further goal is to discredit Ukraine's European partners, who are aiming to shore up Kyiv's position amid ongoing Russian-American talks with a €6 billion military aid package.

"For such European governments, the Kremlin is slapping on the 'enemies of peace' label,” HUR warned.

Also read: Putin and Trump could meet before end of February, says Kremlin: Report

February 24 marks three years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. What Russian President Vladimir Putin initially called a “special military operation” has since become Europe’s largest conflict since World War II.

The war has claimed tens of thousands of lives on both sides, displaced millions of Ukrainians, and pushed Russia into isolation from the West.

Also read: WATCH | Russian drone strikes Chernobyl reactor shield, claims Zelensky; Kremlin denies

(With inputs from agencies)