Meet the donkey who crashes boring Zoom meetings to make some money

There's finally some relief for attendees of boring Zoom meetings while they work from home due to coronavirus crisis. The Zoom users can now lighten their mood by hiring a donkey to crash their virtual meetings.

In return, Buckwheat, a donkey at the Farmhouse Garden Animal Home, get paid for injecting some fun into their humdrum work-from-home office day.

"Hello. We are crashing your meeting, we are crashing your meeting -- this is Buckwheat," says sanctuary volunteer Tim Fors, introducing the gray and white animal on a Zoom call.



"They donate to the sanctuary when they want her to crash a meeting, so it's mostly a fundraiser so we can feed the cows, especially during COVID," Fors said.

The Ontario-based animal sanctuary dented financially after its closure to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but thanks to Buckwheat! It's raining big bucks now.

Buckwheat gets paid between $50 for 10 minutes to $175 for 30 minutes.

They themselves were using Zoom calls for work at the sanctuary, and thus, was born the idea of having animals sit in on people's work calls to lighten the mood.

On the sanctuary's website, interested parties can fill out a form to hire Buckwheat, Melody the horse or Victoria, whom Fors calls the "matriarch of the herd."

(With inputs from agencies)