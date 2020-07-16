Many Germans predict China to replace US as next superpower: Survey

A new survey published on Thursday has shown that nearly 42 per cent Germans believe China would replace US as the leading global superpower in the next few decades.

According to the survey conducted by the UK-based YouGov polling institute, only 14 per cent feel that US would retain its position as the superior superpower.

As many as 4,054 people, who were of 18 years of age and above were participated in the survey, in which they were asked: "Which country, the US or China, will be more powerful in the course of the next 50 years, in your opinion?"

Nearly 23 per cent people were unsure and 22 per cent did not give any response to the question.

Interestingly, opinions differed on the basis of party loyalty, for example, supporters of the Left Party predicted China's dominance (54 per cent), while business-friendly Free Democrats and environmentalist Greens believed US will retain its supremacy (54 per cent).

The supporters of far-right Alternative for Germany surprisingly did not favour the US and only 17 per cent predicted US's supremeacy.

