Top 10 world news: Coronavirus outbreak, deadly flare-up between Turkey and Syria, NFL Superbowl and more

The total number of coronavirus infections surpassed 17,000 nationwide in China with the fatalities now exceeding the SARS outbreak-related deaths in 2002-2003. Meanwhile, Turkish and Syrian troops traded deadly fire in Syria's northwest on Monday.

Here are the top ten stories of the day.

Death toll in coronavirus rises to 361 as man dies in Philippines

The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic jumped to 361 on Monday as authorities continued to grapple with the virus. Read more

Turkey and Syrian regime engage in deadly flare-up

Turkish and Syrian troops traded deadly fire in Syria's northwest on Monday. Read more

Social media apps are fighting misinformation surrounding coronavirus

Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Tiktok are taking steps to address false information about the deadly coronavirus on them. Read more

Bushfire smoke blows into Australia's capital as fire threat eases

Bushfires eased near Australia's capital, Canberra, on Monday, as temperatures dipped, but officials warned heavy smoke was set to blow into the city with a shift in the wind.

Spray planes can counter worst locust outbreak in eastern Africa: United Nations

Small planes that can spray pesticides are the only effective way to combat the worst locusts outbreak in 70 years in Kenya, according to the United Nations. Read more

Chinese authorities ignored early reports of 'mysterious' coronavirus by doctor: Report

A Chinese doctor named had warned about a ''mysterious illness'' which had struck seven patients at a hospital on December 30 2019. Read more

'Britain will prosper': Prime Minister Johnson sets out tough terms for EU talks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out his negotiating terms for talks with the European Union on Monday, saying Britain will prosper even if he cannot strike his preferred trade deal. Read more

Palestinians should come to the table and negotiate: Kushner on Middle East peace plan

Jared Kushner, said that if Palestinians are unable to meet the conditions then the US wouldn't be able to get "Israel to take the risk to recognize them as a state." Read more

NFL Super Bowl: After leading Chiefs to Super Bowl win, the future belongs to Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year Super Bowl drought with its win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFL's 100th season. Read more

Today is National Sickie Day: 8.6 million claimed sick days last year due to 'painful' jobs

A recent survey suggested that 8.6 million people claimed sick days last year because they thought their jobs were ''too painful''. Read more