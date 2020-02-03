Here's how social media apps are fighting misinformation surrounding coronavirus

Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Tiktok are taking steps to address false information about the deadly coronavirus on them.

They are taking measures to promote factual content and to prevent the widespread of misinformation.

Dubious health content and false claims about the outbreak are presenting a fresh challenge for social media companies.

Misleading information has created unfounded fears about the deadly virus.



Facebook said in a blog post that it would remove content about the virus "with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations and local health authorities," saying such content would violate its ban on misinformation leading to "physical harm."

Twitter has put a warning label for the users who search ''coronavirus'' on it.

Tiktok has added a link of the World Health Organisation's website to assure that its users know accurate and reliable facts about the virus.

Youtube is displaying text-based articles along with a warning that developing stories may change over a period of time.

Community-based platform Reddit has uploaded a thread of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on its home page to address the queries about the virus.

It ''quarantines'' users who post false information about the virus on it.

The SARS-like virus has already killed 361 people worldwide, with the number of cases rising every day.