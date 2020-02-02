Coronavirus outbreak: Google joins hands with WHO to provide SOS alert, trusted info and safety tips 

In the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China, Google has joined hands with the World Health Organisation to launch 'SOS' alert.

Google aims to prioritise information and tips on the virus and its spread from the WHO and its Twitter handle in its search results.

The alert is an initiative by the global search engine giant in a bid to spread awareness and information by trusted sources on 2019-nCov and tips on how to stay protected from it.

As a result, a user searching for coronavirus on Google will be displayed the SOS Alert box with information from WHO at the top of the results page.

The flu-like coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in a market that traded illegally in wildlife in Hubei's provincial capital Wuhan, has so far resulted in 304 deaths in China, state broadcaster CCTV said early on Sunday in China. Confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in 27 other nations, according to the CDC.

While India has confirmed its second positive case of Coronavirus. The first death linked to the deadly outbreak outside China has been reported in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, New Delhi on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese and foreigners residing in China.