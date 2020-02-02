Watch: Indian evacuees from Wuhan dance at Indian Army's quarantine facility in Manesar

As the special Air India plane carrying 323 Indian citizens from Wuhan, China landed in Delhi, those who got evacuated expressed happiness on arriving in their motherland.

In a video, Indian students who were brought back from Wuhan today were seen dancing at the quarantine facility of Indian Army in Manesar, Haryana.

The video was shared by the Indian Army and shows Indian students dancing to happy tunes on their arrival in Delhi from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China's Wuhan.

#WATCH Indian students who were brought back from Wuhan, China, dance at the quarantine facility of Indian Army in Manesar, Haryana, where they are currently lodged. #Coronavirus

Over 300 people who landed in Delhi in a special flight earlier today are currently lodged in an Indian Army quarantine facility in Manesar, Haryana near the national capital.