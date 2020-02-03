Palestinians should come to the table and negotiate: Kushner on Middle East peace plan

Jared Kushner, President Trump's White House adviser and son-in-law of the US president who has been largely responsible for stitching up the Middle East peace plan has said that if Palestinians are unable to meet the conditions then the US wouldn't be able to get "Israel to take the risk to recognize them as a state."

In a programme on CNN with anchor Fareed Zakaria, Kushner said: "For the Palestinians, if they want their people to live better lives, we now have a framework to do it," adding, "If they don't think they can uphold these standards, then I don't think we can get Israel to take the risk to recognize them as a state."

"The only thing more dangerous than what we have now is a failed state," Kushner told Zakaria.

Kushner said the peace plan was a great deal for the Palestinians while adding that "Palestinian territories amount to a police state... not exactly a thriving democracy."

Trump's aide told CNN that if the Palestinians "come to the table and negotiate" they will get "something excellent".

However, in a harsh tone, Kushner told the US channel that "if they screw up this opportunity - which again, they have a perfect track record of missing opportunities - if they screw this up, I think that they will have a very hard time looking the international community in the face, saying they're victims."

Several countries including Britain haven't ratified the plan. The UK foreign office said it was "concerned by reports of possible moves toward annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel."

"Any such unilateral moves would be damaging to renewed efforts to re-start peace negotiations, and contrary to international law," it said.

The plan was rejected by the Palestinians but US President Trump insisted that "it might have a chance".

"We think we will have ultimately the support of the Palestinians," Trump said, adding that the plan is "something they should want... it's very good for them, in fact it's overly good for them," while stating that "many of the Arab nations" back the plan.