Palestinians infuriated as Trump unveils Middle-East peace plan with Jerusalem as Capital

US President Donald Trump's peace plan for West Asia delights Israel but fails to recognise Palestinian sovereign ambition.

Also Read: Trump unveils Middle East peace plan; Jerusalem to be undivided capital

The plan attaches nearly impossible conditions for granting the Palestinians their hoped-for state that sides with Israel on borders, the status of Jerusalem and Jewish settlements.

Also Read: Trump insists Israeli-Palestinian plan has a 'chance'



It's being proclaimed as the deal of the century. Many Presidents before Donald Trump have tried and all of them have failed to bring peace between Israel and Palestine.



So how is Donald Trump's deal different from the earlier ones. For starters, Israel supports the deal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude to Trump and said this was an opportunity of the century.



Netanyahu's gratitude towards Trump is because the deal is stacked largely in Israel's favour.

Major takeaways from the "deal of the century"

There will be a 4-year freeze on Israeli settlements which means a halt in the expansion of Israel's construction activities in the West Bank.



The deal promises to double the area under the control of the Palestinian authorities. But a major portion of the West Bank settlements will be recognised under Israeli sovereignty.



Trump has vowed to grant statehood to Palestine if it demilitarises and stops funding terror groups. As expected the deal does advocate the 2-state solution.

According to the President, an undivided Jerusalem will be the capital of Israel.



In the same breath, Trump also said he would proudly open a US embassy in a Palestinian capital in eastern Jerusalem. It's still unclear as to how such an arrangement could work.

The contentious Jordan valley has been recognised as part of Israel due to national security reasons. And on the economic front, Palestine has been promised $50 billion in investment with more than a million jobs to be created.



The deal continues to draw on many aspects from the Oslo accords, including the region's map. The architect of the plan, Jared Kushner has said that the different parts of Palestine will be linked using tunnels, overbridges and huge highways.



Both Kushner and Trump called this deal the last chance for peace in the region.The major stakeholder in the deal, Palestine have outrightly rejected the deal. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called it the slap of the century.



But according to Jared Kushner, the Palestinians look like fools for rejecting the deal. He said this is an opportunity for Palestine to prove that they truly want statehood.