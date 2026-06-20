/Large fire at a hotel in the Dominican beach resort prompts evacuation of 1,700 tourists

A large fire at a hotel in the Dominican beach resort of Bayahibe claimed the life of a woman and led to the evacuation of 1,700 tourists, said authorities on Friday. Those affected included guests, visitors and emergency responders.

Several videos of the fire at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel were shared online in which one could see dark clouds of smoke billowing out above the Caribbean coastline.

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Initial reports suggests that the flammable nature material used (Palm) for constructing the roof and the wind conditions led to the fire spreading fast.

“Preliminary observations indicate that the fire spread rapidly due to the flammable nature of parts of the roof structures made of palm, as well as wind conditions,” the country’s Emergency Operations Center (COE) said.

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, which has about 8,400 hotels worldwide has yet to respond after the incident.

The fire was brought under control but its causes were under investigation. All the evacuated Guests were moved to nearby hotels