External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday flagged the growing “weaponisation” of resources, supply chains, and connectivity and called for stronger India-Japan cooperation amid global uncertainty, saying global order was facing multiple shocks, including two major ongoing conflicts, economic volatility and the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaishankar was speaking in Tokyo along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the two ministers attended the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers’ Dialogue, known as the 2+2 meeting, held on Thursday.

They held discussions with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi during the dialogue.

Rajnath Singh said India and Japan have agreed to accelerate cooperation in niche underwater and missile technologies and deepen maritime security ties.

Addressing the media after the talks, Jaishankar said, “There are two major ongoing conflicts whose impact has been felt even in distant regions.”

The Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in West Asia have affected global energy markets, maritime shipping and food security.

“As we seek to secure ourselves on these fronts, trusted and substantive partnerships like ours become more valuable,” Jaishankar said.

‘Agreed to accelerate cooperation in underwater and missile technologies’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India and Japan had agreed to move swiftly to translate their recently signed Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation into concrete collaboration, including in maritime and air domain awareness, search and rescue and information-sharing arrangements.

“We agreed to accelerate cooperation in the area of niche underwater and missile technologies,” he said.

The two countries also looked forward to strengthening defence industrial cooperation under the framework of “Design with Japan, Make in India”, while expressing expectations for an early conclusion of the UNICORN-related agreements, which concerns co-development of integrated antenna masts for Indian Navy warships.

Singh said the two sides had also agreed on the need for an early conclusion of a Maritime Ship Repair Arrangement for reciprocal provision of ship repair facilities and to enhance cooperation in mine-countermeasure capabilities.

Singh said the two countries had noted progress in their growing defence and security partnership in line with the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation signed in August 2025.

The two sides also discussed ongoing cooperation in air and space domain awareness, said the defence minister. The meeting also took into account the changing nature of warfare, with Jaishankar pointing to the effective application of smart weapons and innovative solutions.

"Our cooperation here feeds into a larger engagement on innovation and startups," the external affairs minister said.

‘Committed to keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open’

Jaishankar said New Delhi and Tokyo were committed to keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open and were joined in that endeavour by other Quad partners.

“The reality is that old assumptions may no longer hold true and each one of us will have to make a greater contribution to global good,” Jaishankar said.

“We also spoke about a growing tendency to weaponise connectivity, resources, services, supply chains and market shares,” said the external affairs minister.

Jaishankar also referred to growing concerns over connectivity and chokepoints in the light of experiences in the Gulf, stressing the importance of ensuring the smooth functioning of maritime trade.

“Ensuring that maritime trade, which is at the heart of international commerce, functions smoothly is imperative. Our maritime cooperation can help make a difference,” he said, adding that discussions on the subject were particularly timely.