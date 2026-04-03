/It’s not over for Pam Bondi? Fired AG still faces 14 April congressional grilling over Epstein files

Pam Bondi has been removed as US Attorney General by President Donald Trump, but she is still legally bound to testify before Congress later this month on the Epstein files investigation. A subpoena requiring her appearance on April 14 remains active. Unless something dramatic happens, she will have to face questions from Congress over the Department of Justice’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case when she was AG. Bondi’s testimony about her time leading the Justice Department would be central to the investigation into cases involving late financier Jefffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

Subpoena issued in person’s name, not post: Why Pam Bondi will need to testify

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has taken over as acting AG after Bondi was fired by Trump on Thursday (Apr 2). But congressional subpoena was issued to Bondi by name. This means it was a subpoena to the person, not to the office of the attorney general. Legal and congressional procedure allows committees to compel former officials to testify about actions taken during their tenure.

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The subpoena issued to Bondi on March 17 by the House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer remains in full force.

Also read: Trump fires Attorney General Pam Bondi after criticism over Epstein files releases

No cancellation of Bondi deposition before Congress panel

At the time of writing this, there has been no cancellation or rescheduling of the April 14 deposition for Bondi. At the closed-door deposition before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Bondi will most likely be grilled on the release and redactions of the Epstein files.

The focus is likely to be on Bondi’s official actions in exposing the sex trafficking network of Epstein, his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and other aides.

Congress is investigating the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein case, related proceedings involving Maxwell, the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death, and DOJ compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Decisions taken under Bondi on the Epstein file release could also come up for questioning, including redactions and internal reviews. She might face questions on broader failures or gaps in combating sex-trafficking networks, and potential ethical violations involving public officials.

The committee said Bondi was directly responsible for overseeing how Epstein-related files were collected, reviewed, and released under federal law.

Bipartisan agreement that Bondi must comply

Representative Robert Garcia, the committee’s top Democrat, said Bondi remains legally obligated to appear under oath. Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican who backed the subpoena, said it still stands because it was issued to Bondi by name. Other lawmakers including Ro Khanna and Dave Min have seconded that position.

What if Bondi refuses to appear before Congress?

If Bondi fails to comply with the subpoena, the committee could move to enforce it through contempt of Congress proceedings.

Committee chairman Comer has said that it will evaluate next steps if necessary, but has not indicated any change to the 14 April schedule.

Bipartisan pressure is mounting on her. It would be fair to say that the ghost of Epstein is haunting her.

