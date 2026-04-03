/Who is Todd Blanche? Interim DOJ head after Trump fires Pam Bondi amid Epstein files scrutiny

President Donald Trump has removed Attorney General Pam Bondi from her position, citing growing dissatisfaction with her performance, including her handling of investigative files tied to late financier Jeffrey Epstein. In a social media statement, Trump described Bondi as a "Great American Patriot and a loyal friend" and said she would transition to the private sector. “Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year. Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900,” Trump wrote.

He announced that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche would temporarily lead the Justice Department. According to Fox News, Bondi was informed of her dismissal in the Oval Office shortly before Trump’s April 1 address. Blanche later responded on X, thanking Bondi for her service and pledging to continue “doing everything in our power to keep America safe.”

Also Read: Trump fires Attorney General Pam Bondi after criticism over Epstein files releases

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Who is Todd Blanche?

Todd Blanche is a senior legal figure and longtime Trump ally. After Trump’s 2024 election win, Blanche was nominated as Deputy Attorney General under Bondi and confirmed by the Senate in March 2025 with a 52–46 vote. A former federal prosecutor, Blanche has worked at major law firms such as WilmerHale and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft.