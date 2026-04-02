/Trump fires Attorney General Pam Bondi after criticism over Epstein files releases

President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi after her handling of files related to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein came under criticism, and several investigations of his perceived enemies were thwarted, reported CNN and Fox News. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will be acting attorney general, and Bondi is expected to be offered a different post in the administration, sources said.

Bondi’s firing is Trump’s second removal of a Cabinet official in his second term. He fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March and replaced her with Markwayne Mullin, a former senator from Oklahoma.

White House officials have discussed several names for attorney general, but Lee Zeldin, the Senate-confirmed administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, is the likely replacement, sources said.

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Trump confirmed Bondi’s removal and said in a post on Truth Social, “Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year. Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900. We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future, and our Deputy Attorney General, and a very talented and respected Legal Mind, Todd Blanche, will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General.”

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Lawmakers accused Bondi of botching release of Epstein files

Lawmakers of both parties accused Bondi of botching the release of Epstein files. The department of justice released about 3 million pages of documents but left another 2.5 million sealed, saying the remaining records either named women who accused Epstein of abuse, could hurt potential prosecutions, or were protected under legal privileges.

Bondi’s critics argued much more should be released.

“This is bigger than Watergate,” Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, told Bondi at a February hearing. “This cover-up spans decades, and you are responsible for this portion of it.”

When questioned about not prosecuting Epstein's accomplices, Bondi said lawmakers should appreciate that that stock markets were rising under Trump.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee subpoenaed her to testify on April 14 about the Epstein files.

DoJ was sluggish in investigating Trump’s perceived enemies

The Justice Department was also sluggish in investigating Trump’s perceived enemies. Trump felt frustrated there haven’t been more indictments and arrests of his political adversaries.

Trump pressured Bondi on social media to take legal action against New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey and Sen. Adam Schiff, D-California.

James secured a half-billion dollar civil fraud judgment against Trump last year, though the penalty was later thrown out by an appeals court.

Schiff led the first House impeachment against Trump over his dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social addressed to Bondi. “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

But judges dismissed indictments against James and Comey and grand juries refused to pursue new charges. Schiff hasn’t been charged.

Grand juries have also refused to indict suspects in investigations from Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney in the District of Columbia. One probe targeted six Democratic lawmakers for encouraging troops to disobey illegal orders.

Efforts to investigate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and six congressional Democrats who posted a video urging military members to defy unlawful orders have also faltered, with a federal judge quashing the subpoenas into Powell and a grand jury unanimously rejecting criminal charges against the lawmakers.