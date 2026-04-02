/From 'liberating Iran' to 'back to Stone Age': Netizens slam Pete Hegseth for his social media post

Over a month ago, what began as US and Israel’s joint military operation against Iran has turned into a full-fledged war impacting West Asia and beyond. It has led to an energy crisis with US President Donald Trump coming to the fore and talking of a pause following by an ultimatum to Tehran. The pause which is to end in another four days, but things seem different on ground. And now, as US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth posts “back to Stone Age”. To which Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace commander Brigadier General Seyed Majid Moosavi responded with, “It is you who are taking your soldiers to their graves, not Iran, whom you seek to drag back to the Stone Age.” He added, “Hollywood delusions have so poisoned your minds that, with your paltry 250-year history, you threaten a civilization over 6,000 years old.”

Even the Iranian embassy in India responded, “We will not be driven back to the Stone Age by your bombings. We are a nation with 7,000 years of civilization. History knows us well. What is clear is this: it is YOU who have carried the killing of children and crimes against humanity from the Stone Age into the modern world.”

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Netizens have also reacted

Hadi Partovi, an X user said, “Back to the Stone Age” was also the US slogan during the Vietnam War, which lasted 20 years and ended in defeat. Your original goal was liberating a civilization, not ending it.”

“You first spoke of “liberating Iran.” Then a school in Minab was bombed and children lost their lives. And now you speak of taking Iran back to the “Stone Age.” Iran is a land that, when many nations were still in the Stone Age, was building cities, writing laws, and shaping civilization. A nation with such a history cannot be driven backward by threats,” journalist Yashar Soltani wrote.

Iranian-American journalist Samira Gharaei posted, “Iranians are one of the world’s oldest civilizations; builders of governance, infrastructure, philosophy, and culture when much of the world was still finding its footing. Today they’re trapped under a tyrannical religious dictatorship. Don’t talk about sending them back to the Stone Age. help them break their chains so they can once again contribute to global culture and progress.”

Another user wrote, “When stupidity rises to the surface, this is what it looks like. What a moronic type of statement.”

“This is kind of classless. But it also kind of shows that the USA is unhinged. Will it work? Most likely. But we the people of the United States have no blood on our hands, no matter what you decide to do. So, make the right decisions. Innocent people live in Iran, in every country,” wrote another.

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