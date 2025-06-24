/'Trying to profit as young soldiers are sent off to die': Iranian FM Araghchi criticises US

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed the US for “like launching a war for a foreign regime while trying to profit as young soldiers are sent off to die.” He pointed at the joint military operation by America and Israel against Iran in an attempt to decapitate the country. Reacting to a report published by news outlet Financial Times, which mentioned US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s broker explored a potential multimillion-dollar investment in a defence-focused ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) weeks before US-Israeli military action against Iran. Araghchi said, “Nothing says "America First" like launching a war for a foreign regime while trying to profit as young soldiers are sent off to die. This war of choice is imposed on both Americans and Iranians.”