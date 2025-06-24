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'Trying to profit as young soldiers are sent off to die': Iranian FM Araghchi criticises US

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Apr 01, 2026, 24:13 IST | Updated: Apr 01, 2026, 24:13 IST
'Trying to profit as young soldiers are sent off to die': Iranian FM Araghchi criticises US

'Trying to profit as young soldiers are sent off to die': Iranian FM Araghchi criticises US Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi lashed out at US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on March 31, following a Financial Times report alleging Hegseth's broker sought multimillion-dollar defense investments weeks before the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed the US for “like launching a war for a foreign regime while trying to profit as young soldiers are sent off to die.” He pointed at the joint military operation by America and Israel against Iran in an attempt to decapitate the country. Reacting to a report published by news outlet Financial Times, which mentioned US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s broker explored a potential multimillion-dollar investment in a defence-focused ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) weeks before US-Israeli military action against Iran. Araghchi said, “Nothing says "America First" like launching a war for a foreign regime while trying to profit as young soldiers are sent off to die. This war of choice is imposed on both Americans and Iranians.”

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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