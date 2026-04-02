/Pete Hegseth's 'Stone Age' warning sparks IRGC's 'you threaten a civilization over 6,000 years old'

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth tweeted, “back to the Stone Age”. The comments come amid escalating West Asia war, and days before Donald Trump’s pause and ultimatum for Iran ends. To which Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace commander Brigadier General Seyed Majid Moosavi responded with, “It is you who are taking your soldiers to their graves, not Iran, whom you seek to drag back to the Stone Age.” He added, “Hollywood delusions have so poisoned your minds that, with your paltry 250-year history, you threaten a civilization over 6,000 years old.”

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Even the Iranian embassy in India responded, “We will not be driven back to the Stone Age by your bombings. We are a nation with 7,000 years of civilization. History knows us well. What is clear is this: it is YOU who have carried the killing of children and crimes against humanity from the Stone Age into the modern world.”

The pause…

Amid the ongoing war, which has created a global energy crisis, Trump had announced a pause for 5 days on March 23 and then extended it for 10 days on March 27. According to this timeline, the 10th day would be April 6, but on Monday (Mar 30), the US president threatened Iran even before the ultimatum could end. As the US and Israel's joint military operation in Iran was paused as per Donald Trump's claims. In a social media post he wrote, “I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”