At a private lunch, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Apr ) took a jibe at his French counterpart. He said, “I call up France, Macron, whose wife treats him extremely badly…still recovering from the right to the jaw.” And to which Macron responded with, “Trump talks too much... his remarks are neither elegant nor appropriate” The personal attack came before Trump could ask him for help. These words were the pretext to a call for help in West Asia.

The US-Israel military operation against Iran, which began on February 28, has spread across the region. He smirked and went to say, “Emmanuel, we'd love to have some help in the Gulf, even though we're setting records on knocking out bad people and knocking out ballistic missiles. We'd love to have some help. If you could, could you please send ships immediately.”

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To which the US president quoted Macron saying, “No, no, no, Donald. We cannot do that, can do it after the war is won.” And to which apparently the 79-year-old that's what he looking at and “many have said that they would be there after the war in completed.”

The French government is bolstering its military presence in West Asia amid the escalating war. Even its flagship aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle has been deployed. During his visit to the warship, Macron said that they stand by their allies and friends. The country also has key defence agreements with nations like Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE. Over 400,000 French citizens live away from home in West Asia that is more than any EU country. More than half of this number live in Israel and over 60,000 are in the UAE.