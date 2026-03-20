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How a French sailor's workout routine accidentally leaked military secrets amid West Asia war

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Mar 20, 2026, 11:42 IST | Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 11:42 IST
How a French sailor's workout routine accidentally leaked military secrets amid West Asia war

How a French sailor's workout routine accidentally leaked military secrets amid West Asia war Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

A French sailor’s fitness tracking data has inadvertently leaked sensitive military locations amid rising tensions in West Asia. Discover how routine workouts are creating major national security risks.

A workout in the middle of a sea, helped trace a French naval vessel. It was an officer’s discipline and workout route logged in a fitness app that led to him revealing the accurate location of the military vessel, which is extremely sensitive data. A 36-minute workout in the midst of the West Asia war, which is affecting the world across, revealed the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle’s exact location. The vessel is the French Navy’s flagship and only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in operation outside the US military.

How was it traced?

A young French sailor diligently completed his workout on board the aircraft carrier. Up to this point, everything is under control, but logging the exercise session in the fitness app Strava is where things went south. While many use the app to track and record their fitness journey, the sailor’s similar action revealed the ship's precise location. Days after US and Israel launched the joint military operation against Iran, France, on March 3, announced the deployment of the carrier, which is now roughly 100 km off the Turkish coast. Strava, which tracks the location, has shown that the vessel is in the northwest of Cyprus.

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Strava leaks - Military data revealed Photograph: (Credits: X/@clashreport)

Though the aircraft carrier's deployment was public, but its location in the Mediterranean Sea was sensitive and known to those involved in the operation.

Also read: 'Be relentlessly lethal': CENTCOM commander briefs troops amid Iran conflict

News outlet Le Monde corroborated the data with help of satellite imagery captured shortly after the sailor’s workout, and it revealed more startling information. It showed the presence of a nuclear-powere vessel in the same area as the aircraft carrier. This lapse was acknowledged by French Armed Forces General Staff. He told the news outlet that such activity did not comply with the operation’s security rules, and appropriate measures will be taken.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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