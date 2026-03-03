/'Be relentlessly lethal': CENTCOM commander briefs troops amid Iran conflict

Google Preferred
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Mar 03, 2026, 12:52 IST | Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 13:05 IST
Admiral Charles Bradford Cooper Photograph: (Credit: usni.org)

Story highlights

CENTCOM Chief Admiral Brad Cooper issues a "relentlessly lethal" order to US troops as Operation Epic Fury enters a decisive phase. 

As the US and Israel strike Iran in a joint military operation, the US Central Command Commander Charles Bradford Cooper II sends out a letter to the troops. At a time when the Middle East is in a turbulent situation, the letter read: “To America's extraordinary sons and daughters deployed around the Middle East, by order of the President of the United States, we are embarking on a mission of profound consequence. The time for preparation is over. The time for action has arrived.”

The document dated February 28 was shared by news outlet Washington Post’s journalist Dan Lamothe. It highlights how Admiral Cooper is honoured to serve with “most exceptional Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Guardians and Coast Guardsmen on this earth.”

