/'LPG situation is concerning': Government urges commercial consumers to switch to PNG

In the recent inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, maintains, "LPG situation is concerning." But a peak of panic booking was recorded on March 13, which was 8,900,000, which has now come down to 7,000,000 as recorded on Monday (Mar 16). Yet again, the ministry has advised commercial LPG cylinder users to switch to PNG to reduce their reliance on cylinders alone. Subsidies at the state level have been announced for consumers moving to PNG.

She said, “Regarding natural gas, as I told you, the Government of India is making efforts, and it would be beneficial if all commercial LPG consumers shifted to PNG.”

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Sharma noted, “Regarding enforcement action, so far, about twelve thousand raids have been conducted in the last few days. About fifteen thousand cylinders have been seized. Yesterday in Delhi, about six hundred cylinders were seized. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, about four hundred and fifty inspections and raids have been conducted in the last few days. Ten people have also been arrested. In Jammu and Kashmir, five hundred and sixty-four raids have been conducted, FIRs have been filed, and arrests have also been made.”

She added, “In Kerala, about a thousand raids and inspections have been conducted, and domestic and commercial cylinders have been seized. In Madhya Pradesh, too, about twelve hundred raids have been conducted and about eighteen hundred cylinders have been seized. Apart from this, the inspection teams of our oil marketing companies have also been activated and surprise inspections have been conducted at about two and a half thousand retail outlets and LPG distributorships.”