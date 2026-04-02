/Track 2 channels active between India and Pakistan even as official relations remain in freeze

New Delhi: In February, Indians and Pakistanis met in Doha for Track 2 talks even as, officially, the ties between the two countries remain frosty. The Doha round was not the first in recent months, but it comes at a time when ties remain cold, as India remains concerned over cross-border terrorism supported by Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

For India and Pakistan, the backchannel track 2 has been continuing for decades. At one point, nearly 20 such dialogues ran simultaneously.

Inputs from these help make an assessment when ties remain snapped, as they are currently. No breakthrough is expected from such engagement, but it is seen as a channel of informal communication away from public glare. No press releases are issued, no statements are made after these meetings, and above all, no one will confirm or deny them.

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The Neemrana Dialogue has been, in the past, one of the longest-running dialogues, bringing together voices from both sides.

Track 2 is not new. The term, coined in 1981 by American diplomat Joseph Montville, describes informal, non-structured talks between non-officials, often former officials, journalists, business leaders, and civil society voices. The goal is to build trust, test ideas, and create space for understanding, away from the glare of politics and media.

Unlike Track 1, formal government-to-government negotiations like the Camp David Accords, Track 2 offers deniability and flexibility. A hybrid version, Track 1.5, mixes serving officials (acting unofficially) with outsiders. This pattern repeats globally when relations sour. For example, the Oslo Accords, the initial phase (1993), when unofficial meetings in Norway between Israeli academics and PLO representatives took place.

After the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clash, India and China froze much official contact. But Track 2 exchanges helped keep lines open. High-level signals of thaw followed: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin in 2025. Direct flights resumed in October 2025 after five years. Cross-border trade mechanisms and people-to-people contacts are slowly returning. Xi may even visit India for the BRICS summit later this year.

In 2022, when war broke out in Ukraine, India quietly engaged in Track 2 and Track 1.5 forums with Europeans, Russians, and Ukrainians. Civil society groups and former officials explored humanitarian solutions and de-escalation ideas while New Delhi maintained its public stance of strategic autonomy.

Even with Canada, when ties were at a low point after accusations over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, pragmatism prevailed after track 1.5 diplomacy. Meetings between PM Modi and Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7 in June 2025 and G20 in November helped stabilise ties. High commissioners returned. Carney’s visit to India in early 2026 delivered concrete outcomes: talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to push bilateral trade towards $50 billion by 2030, plus cooperation in energy, critical minerals, defence and nuclear issues. Political differences were set aside for economic and strategic gains.

From Pakistan to China, from Canada to conflicts, Track 2 diplomacy has proved its worth in a fractured world. It does not replace official talks but provides an opportunity to exchange notes and sometimes be part of heated debate, but above all it also provides space for quiet conversations. In some cases, it may provide a channel of communication; in other cases, seeds for future breakthroughs.