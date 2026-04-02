/Newly married techie woman from Bihar died by suicide in Hyderabad, husband accused of demanding extra dowry

A 26-year-old woman employed as a software engineer from Bihar reportedly died by suicide at her apartment in Miyapur area of Hyderabad's Cyberabad, Telangana, after she was allegedly harassed by her husband for demanding extra dowry, police said.

Ishita Yadav was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall of her apartment on Wednesday evening. Her husband, Neeraj Bhansal, informed the police after making the discovery, according to a report by NDTV.

Police said the couple first connected on social media in 2020. Ishita hailed from Bihar, while Neeraj was from Madhya Pradesh. They were in a relationship for about five years before getting married in Patna on February 20 this year in the presence of their families.

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Extra dowry and funds for a start-up company

Following their marriage, the couple shifted to Hyderabad while both were employed in the software sector. The victim's parent confirmed that their differences grew after Neeraj allegedly started harassing and pressuring Ishita for demanding extra dowry, and also asked her to seek money from her family to invest money in a start-up company he had recently launched.