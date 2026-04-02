Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Newly married techie woman from Bihar died by suicide in Hyderabad, husband accused of demanding extra dowry

Newly married techie woman from Bihar died by suicide in Hyderabad, husband accused of demanding extra dowry

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Apr 02, 2026, 20:08 IST | Updated: Apr 02, 2026, 20:09 IST
Newly married techie woman from Bihar died by suicide in Hyderabad, husband accused of demanding extra dowry

Representative image. Photograph: (Pexels)

Story highlights

Police said the couple first connected on social media in 2020. The woman was from Bihar, and her husband was from Madhya Pradesh. They were in a relationship for about five years before getting married in Patna on February 20 this year in the presence of their families.

A 26-year-old woman employed as a software engineer from Bihar reportedly died by suicide at her apartment in Miyapur area of Hyderabad's Cyberabad, Telangana, after she was allegedly harassed by her husband for demanding extra dowry, police said.

Ishita Yadav was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall of her apartment on Wednesday evening. Her husband, Neeraj Bhansal, informed the police after making the discovery, according to a report by NDTV.

Police said the couple first connected on social media in 2020. Ishita hailed from Bihar, while Neeraj was from Madhya Pradesh. They were in a relationship for about five years before getting married in Patna on February 20 this year in the presence of their families.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Extra dowry and funds for a start-up company

Following their marriage, the couple shifted to Hyderabad while both were employed in the software sector. The victim's parent confirmed that their differences grew after Neeraj allegedly started harassing and pressuring Ishita for demanding extra dowry, and also asked her to seek money from her family to invest money in a start-up company he had recently launched.

In response to the incident, Miyapur police have filed an FIR based on the complaint registered by Ishita's parents and launched an inquiry. Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination, and the cops have taken the husband into custody for inquiry. Further investigation is underway, police stated.

Trending Stories

Also read: Bengaluru techie couple suicide: Woman jumps from 17th floor after finding husband dead in apartment

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics