/Rajnath Singh warns of 'unprecedented action' against any Pakistan misadventure

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave a stern warning to neighbouring Pakistan on Thursday (Apr 2). Speaking at the Sainik Samman Sammelan in poll-bound Kerala, he said, “Our neighbour, in the current situation, can commit any misadventure. If it does so, India's action will be unprecedented and decisive.” As West Asia escalates, New Delhi warns Pakistan days ahead of the Pahalgam terror attack anniversary. Last year on April 22, India saw the worst attack after the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008.

Singh added, “After the terrorist incident in Pahalgam, Indian soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees in just 22 minutes during ‘Operation Sindoor’. This was the biggest operation against terrorism in Indian military history so far.”

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At the time of the attack, the Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri said, "It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22 April attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or territory under its control."

Indian tri-services launched Operation Sindoor, which carried out precision strikes in Pakistan, where nine locations were targeted. This came in the wake of the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Misri also mentions that instead, all it has indulged in denials and allegations. "Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending. Thus, there was a compulsion both to deter and to preempt."