/Operation Sindoor: India’s most explosive military strike will now be on big screen as Vivek Agnihotri-Bhushan Kumar announce new film

We all knew this would happen. On Thursday, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announced their new film Operation Sindoor. The film, according to the makers, will draw inspiration from India’s targeted military strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that took place in 2025 following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

The film will be based on the book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan by Lt Gen K.J.S. 'Tiny' Dhillon (Retd).

Agnihotri will direct the film. The film will be produced by Kumar's T-Series and Agnihotri's I Am Budha Productions. The makers said the film is inspired by India’s Operation Sindoor, which marked a defining moment of strategic resolve, courage, and precision in India's history.

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They called the film a cinematic response to the tragic massacre of innocent civilians, most of them tourists, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in 2025, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

"Some stories are not chosen, they choose you. Operation Sindoor is one such story—one that demands to be told with honesty, courage, and responsibility. This is not just a film. It is a revelation. When a nation goes through events of such magnitude, it becomes important to document them truthfully,” Kumar said in a statement.

Director-producer Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri added, “This is not just a film. It is a revelation. With Operation Sindoor, India has not just taken revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack and punished Pakistan, but it has also demonstrated its might in modern warfare.

"We have conducted extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces to understand not just what happened, but how and why it happened. What emerges is a reality far more complex, far more precise, and far more unsettling than what is available in the public domain."

Vivek Agnihotri is known for films such as The Kashmir Files, The Tashkent Files and The Bengal Files. The director stated that he has always believed in telling stories that are uncomfortable but necessary.