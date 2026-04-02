/India to join coalition of nations exploring ways to reopen Strait of Hormuz

India has been invited by the United Kingdom to join a meeting of more than 60 countries that will explore ways for the reopening of the vital Strait of Hormuz, as its blockade since the inception of the Iran War has sent oil prices spiralling, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. The ministry’s spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared in a press briefing that the virtual meeting held on Thursday will be attended by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

“The UK side has invited several countries, which also include India, for talks on the Strait of Hormuz. From our side, the foreign secretary is attending the meeting this evening,” Jaiswal said.

“We are in touch with Iran and other countries there to see how best we can get unimpeded transit and safe transit for our ships, which are carrying products including LPG, LNG, and other products. Through this conversation that we have had over the last several days, we have had six Indian ships which have been able to safely cross the Strait of Hormuz, and we continue to be in touch with relevant parties,” Jaiswal added.

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The Strait of Hormuz is critical to the world economy because 20% of global energy supplies pass through the narrow waterway, which has been closed by Iran since being attacked by the US and Israel.

India only country to have lost mariners in attacks on merchant shipping in Gulf: Misri

Representing India, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted the importance of the principles of freedom of navigation and unimpeded transit through international waterways, stated a press release issued after the meeting. Misri emphasised the impact of the crisis on India’s energy security and the fact that India remains the only country to have lost mariners in attacks on merchant shipping in the Gulf. He also underlined that the way out of the crisis consisted of de-escalation and a return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue among all concerned parties.

Why Strait of Hormuz is important for India

Unimpeded transit of shipping through the key waterway is important for India because roughly 40% of the oil, 50% of the liquefied natural gas (LNG), and over 80% of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) that the country imports flow through this route.

US President Donald Trump, who had been insisting on the reopening of the strait, on Wednesday asked US allies, including the UK, to get their own oil, emphasising that the US would not help them anymore.

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the US, we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!” he added.

‘More than 1,200 Indian nationals safely evacuated from Iran’

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that more than 1,200 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Iran amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia as fighting and strikes intensify with each passing day.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while addressing an inter-ministerial briefing that the evacuation is being carried out through Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the Centre closely coordinating efforts on the ground.

“Some 1,200 Indian nationals have been evacuated, out of which 845 are students. 996 moved to Armenia and 204 to Azerbaijan, from where they are being helped by the MEA,” Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal added that arrangements are in place to assist evacuees in transit before they are brought back to India.