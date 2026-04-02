A machete-wielding man killed four children in a brutal attack inside a nursery school in the Ugandan Capital of Kampala on Thursday. He has been apprehended by police and taken into custody, as an angry crowd tried to lynch him. The motive of the attack remains unknown and under investigation.

The man reportedly disguised himself as a parent to gain access to the Gaba Early Childhood Development Program in Kampala, reported the local newspaper, Daily Monitor. Once he was inside, he briefly went into the school offices, engaging in conversation with the administrator to gain confidence. He then stepped out, locked the gate and began attacking children. The attacker “brutally stabbed and killed four juveniles,” police said in a statement.

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An angry crowd gathered outside the school to lynch the man as parents of the victims were weeping. Reports suggest that police had to fire in the air to disperse the crowd. This type of violenece are rare occurrence in the Ugandan capital Kampala.