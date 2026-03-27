/Victims facing renewed trauma: Epstein survivors sue Trump administration and Google

The newly release documents by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in January has shaken up the world in recent months. The fresh cache of Epstein files has reignited controversy related to popular personalities like US President Donald Trump, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and the world's richest man Elon Musk. The 3 million files consists of more than 2,000 videos and over 1,80,000 photos.

It has also led to the disclosure of personal information of Epstein survivors, who have now filed a class action lawsuit against the Trump administration and Google.

“The United States, acting through the DOJ, made a deliberate policy choice to prioritize rapid, large-volume disclosure over protection of Epstein survivors’ privacy,” the plaintiffs said in their lawsuit filed on Thursday, reported NBC.

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The Justice Department “outed approximately 100 survivors of the convicted sexual predator, publishing their private information and identifying them to the world," added the lawsuit.

Later the government withdrew survivors’ personal information from the publicly released files but the plaintiffs argue that “online entities like Google continuously republish it, refusing victims’ pleas to take it down.”

“Survivors now face renewed trauma. Strangers call them, email them, threaten their physical safety, and accuse them of conspiring with Epstein when they are, in reality, Epstein’s victims,” the complaint of the survivors read.

There has not been any response from the Justice Department or Google on the matter so far.