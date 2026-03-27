/Iran threatens to strike UAE's energy, nuclear sites if US deployed ground troops in Middle East

Amid reports of United States gearing up to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East and a possible ground operation in the Kharg Island, Iran has threatened to strike key energy and infrastructure installations in the UAE. According to Iran’s state-linked Fars News Agency, Tehran has marked five major sites: the Jebel Ali power and desalination complex in Dubai, the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi, the Al Taweelah power station, Dubai’s M Station, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park for the attack.

An attack on these installations could lead to widespread blackouts, disrupt desalination systems that supply drinking water to millions, and impact critical services. It has also threatened “special and unprecedented" retaliatory measures against Bahrain in the wake of a US ground offensive.

Iran appeals with American citizens

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After reports of Pentagon contemplating troop deployment in the Middle East emerged, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) sent out a stern warning to the US-Israel forces.

"Don't send your children to hell with the deceit of Netanyahu and Trump. The invading soldiers will be deeply drowned and disappear in the million-strong sea of the Iranian nation," read the statement by IRGC.

"The truth of the war you must observe at American gas stations, on the streets of Iran, and in the skies of Tel Aviv and Haifa," the statement read further.