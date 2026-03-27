/'Pakistan is no Qatar. We will beat hell out of them if...', Islamabad warns Israel

Pakistan reacted strongly after reports emerged of Israel-US strike near its embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday (March 26). Islamabad in a strong warning to Israel said any harm to its diplomats, whether in Iran or elsewhere, will be met with a strong response. Pakistan Strategic Forum, affiliated to the government released a statement warning Israel against any such attempt in the future.

“Israel must remember, Pakistan is no Qatar. We will beat hell out of them if any harm occurred to our diplomats, anywhere in the world", read the statement by Pakistan Strategic Forum.

The threat comes amid reports of Israel and United States carrying out fresh airstrikes in central Tehran on Thursday. The strikes, as reported were close to the residence of Pakistan’s ambassador and the Pakistani Embassy.

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Though, the Pakistani ambassadors were unhurt, the embassy compound and several other buildings in the vicinity shook violently in the explosion.

Pakistan offers to broker peace between US, Iran

The strike near its embassy in Tehran comes at a time when Pakistan is attempting to facilitate dialogue between US and Iran. Several senior officials in the Pakistani administration have come out in the open and said that “if both parties desire, Islamabad is willing to host talks" between the United States and Iran.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Islamabad was “ready and honoured” to facilitate “meaningful and conclusive talks” between the US and Iran.