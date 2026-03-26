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'One vengeance for all': Iran releases AI video targeting US' 'Statue of Liberty', signals ominous warning

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Mar 26, 2026, 14:11 IST | Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 14:11 IST
'One vengeance for all': Iran releases AI video targeting US' 'Statue of Liberty', signals ominous warning

Iranian state media released AI‑generated video. Photograph: (X/@iraninmalaysia)

Story highlights

The visual indicates events such as the displacement of Native Americans, the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, the Vietnam War, and more recent conflicts in Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq, Gaza, and the broader Palestinian region, along with Epstein Island.

An AI‑generated video has been released by the Iranian state media on social media titled “One Vengeance For All”, showing US‑linked wars and atrocities, along with a missile hitting the Statue of Liberty. The video is indicating the escalating situation around the ongoing Iran–US–Israel conflict.

The 54-second clip, credited to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB and amplified by pro‑Tehran media, uses AI‑generated visuals to portray a historical pattern of US military involvement and alleged abuses in a major part of the world.

Clip referenced several events

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The visual references events such as the displacement of Native Americans, the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, the Vietnam War, and more recent conflicts in Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq, Gaza, and the broader Palestinian region, along with Epstein Island, presenting the US as a recurring force behind global suffering.

In the final moments of the clip, it shows a missile launch under the watch of Iran’s leadership, striking a reimagined Statue of Liberty whose head is replaced by Baal, a horned figure often linked to demonised interpretations of ancient beliefs. The imagery contrasts Baal worship with the worship of Allah, the true Creator.

The clip concludes with the slogan “One vengeance for all,” framing any potential Iranian retaliation as an act carried out on behalf of the world’s oppressed, a message reinforced by accompanying Farsi captions shared by Iranian outlets.

Also read: WATCH: Iranian drone attacks US Black Hawk helicopter at American base in Iraq - More details inside

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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