/'One vengeance for all': Iran releases AI video targeting US' 'Statue of Liberty', signals ominous warning

An AI‑generated video has been released by the Iranian state media on social media titled “One Vengeance For All”, showing US‑linked wars and atrocities, along with a missile hitting the Statue of Liberty. The video is indicating the escalating situation around the ongoing Iran–US–Israel conflict.

The 54-second clip, credited to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB and amplified by pro‑Tehran media, uses AI‑generated visuals to portray a historical pattern of US military involvement and alleged abuses in a major part of the world.

Clip referenced several events

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The visual references events such as the displacement of Native Americans, the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, the Vietnam War, and more recent conflicts in Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq, Gaza, and the broader Palestinian region, along with Epstein Island, presenting the US as a recurring force behind global suffering.

In the final moments of the clip, it shows a missile launch under the watch of Iran’s leadership, striking a reimagined Statue of Liberty whose head is replaced by Baal, a horned figure often linked to demonised interpretations of ancient beliefs. The imagery contrasts Baal worship with the worship of Allah, the true Creator.