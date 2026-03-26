/WATCH: Iranian drone attacks US Black Hawk helicopter at American base in Iraq - More details inside

Short-range kamikaze drones operated by an Iran-backed militia appear to have successfully hit a US Black Hawk helicopter and a key air defence radar at an American base in Iraq. A video circulating on social media, captured from a first-person view (FPV) drone, shows a pair of Black Hawk helicopters parked inside a compound with minimal protection. The video cuts off just before detonation near the main rotor, suggesting at least one helicopter was likely hit.



The site has been identified as the Victory Base Complex near Baghdad International Airport. The targeted helicopter seems to be an HH-60M medevac variant, though markings like red crosses appear to have been edited out in the footage. Since the conflict began, there have also been concerning drone incursions over a major US base that houses nuclear weapons and B-52 bombers.

Iran claims to have shot down US F18 fighter jet

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Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday (March 25) claimed striking a US F-18 fighter jet, indicating a potential escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington. The IRGC stated that the aircraft was ‘successfully targeted’, but did not provide details on the location, level of damage, or the pilot’s status.



However, there has been no immediate confirmation from the end of the US military, which has earlier rejected similar Iranian claims during past confrontations. The visuals shared online, including by Iran’s state-linked Press TV, appear to capture a fighter jet in flight before a sudden flash occurs close to the aircraft, indicating it may have been struck mid-air.



Moments later, the jet seems to become unstable, trailing what looks like a plume that could suggest damage or a loss of control. Although the clip is short, it points to a possible aerial incident. The video has not been independently verified.