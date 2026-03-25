/'It had a cold, dark, eerie feeling': Survivors recall Jeffrey Epstein’s ranch

For years, Joanna Harrison stayed silent about the abuse she says she endured at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein. Like many survivors, she carried a heavy burden of shame and humiliation. But that silence was broken when her identity was accidentally revealed in a massive release of US government documents. Speaking to BBC Newsnight’s Victoria Derbyshire, Harrison said she felt she had no choice but to come forward. "It gets to a point where you're being suffocated and you need to breathe, and I feel this is my way of trying to breathe," she said.

In a rare and emotional gathering, BBC Newsnight brought Harrison together with four other Epstein survivors in the same room for the first time. What followed was hours of deeply personal conversation, marked by quiet support, shared pain, and moments of visible grief as they revisited photographs from the time they first encountered Epstein.

Their stories reflected anger, loss, and unanswered questions. Some returned to Epstein’s private island, Little St James, while others revisited memories tied to his New Mexico ranch, places they described as unsettling and haunting. Many expressed a belief that individuals within Epstein’s powerful network must have been aware of what was happening.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Identity exposed without consent

The US Department of Justice released millions of files tied to Epstein investigations, but some documents failed to properly redact victims’ identities. Harrison was among those exposed. She said she had never wanted these records made public, fearing the loss of anonymity. "It's not normal to see your abuser's face every day for six years on TV," Harrison said.

Recalling how she met Epstein at 18 in Florida, Harrison described how what seemed routine quickly turned traumatic.

"Everything seemed normal," Harrison said. “When he began to masturbate, I completely froze. I don't think I said two words in the car in the ride home.” She also spoke of being raped by Epstein on his birthday. Now speaking publicly for the first time, Harrison admitted she doubts justice will ever come. "I have questions I'll never get an answer to."

A jet, powerful names, and hidden abuse

Another survivor, Chauntae Davies, shared previously unseen photos from a trip aboard Epstein’s private jet to Africa. Among those present were Ghislaine Maxwell, Kevin Spacey, and former US President Bill Clinton. The trip, aimed at promoting AIDS awareness, appeared ordinary on the surface.

"I described it in my journal at the time as the most eclectic group of people that you could put together... it was almost like a camp feel because you were travelling to five different countries in five days," Davies said. Despite the seemingly light atmosphere, cards, stories, and shared meals, Davies said her experience was overshadowed by what happened privately. "It was very much a once-in-a-lifetime trip, and unfortunately, it had to be tainted by what was happening behind closed doors," she said.

Davies has alleged that Epstein raped her on his private island. She also recalled giving Clinton a massage during a stopover in Portugal, describing him at the time as “humble, kind and charismatic.” Clinton later said he was unaware of Epstein’s crimes. Davies, however, reflected on whether speaking up would have made any difference. “I was never going to speak about this with anyone.” “What would he have done, really? Could [Clinton] have stopped it?” "I guess we'll never know."

The ‘eerie’ ranch in New Mexico

Davies described Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico as the site of her most traumatic experiences. "That's where the majority of the assaults happened. I have my darkest memories from Zorro Ranch," she said. She recalled feeling completely trapped. “It had a cold, dark, eerie feeling in there.” Another survivor, Lisa Phillips, echoed that sentiment:

“I remember being like 'this place is really creepy', it just had that feel to it.” Davies believes there is still more to uncover about what happened there.

Power, influence, and control

Survivors also spoke about Epstein’s connections to influential figures, including Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew (Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor). Phillips recounted a disturbing allegation involving a friend who, she said, was directed to have sex with Prince Andrew. He has consistently denied wrongdoing. When Phillips questioned Epstein about the incident, she said he responded chillingly: “I like to have things on people.” Reflecting on his behaviour, she added:

“He liked the fear in our eyes,” "I think he liked that we were frozen and scared and didn't know what to do, and I think he got off on that."

Lingering trauma and lost innocence

Two survivors, Jena Lisa Jones and Wendy Pesante, said they were just 14 when they first met Epstein. Pesante spoke about the long-term psychological damage: “When you go through something like that so young it kind of distorts your reality for a long time,” "You shouldn't have the mindset of a sex worker at 14."

During the interview, survivors were shown photos of themselves from that time. "I don't smile the same way anymore," Harrison said. Phillips, looking at a photo taken on Epstein’s island, reflected: “I was enjoying my life, and I had no idea what was about to happen to me,” "This is not what I looked like when I left the island."