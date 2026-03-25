/UK-Turkiye sign Typhoon training deal in major £8 billion defence agreement

The United Kingdom and Turkey have advanced their defence partnership with a major new agreement under which the UK will train Turkish Air Force pilots and technical personnel to operate and maintain Typhoon fighter aircraft. This development follows the £8 billion Typhoon deal finalised in October 2025. The agreement, signed in London by UK Defence Secretary John Healey and Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Guler, includes training for 10 Turkish pilots and nearly 100 ground crew specialists. These personnel will receive instruction across multiple areas such as mechanical systems, avionics, weapons integration, and mission operations.

In addition to training, the deal ensures ongoing production of aircraft parts and maintenance support, involving key UK defence companies like BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, MBDA, Rolls-Royce, and Martin-Baker. The programme also covers delivery of spare parts, advanced simulators, engineering support, and electronic warfare systems. A significant portion, over one-third, of each Typhoon jet is manufactured in the UK, with production facilities located in Scotland, Lancashire, and Bristol. The broader supply chain includes around 330 British companies, and the programme is expected to sustain approximately 20,000 skilled jobs across the country.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Türkiye’s procurement of the Typhoon aircraft is set to enhance NATO’s operational strength, particularly along its eastern flank. This training initiative marks an important milestone in executing the wider agreement, which represents the UK’s largest fighter jet export deal in nearly two decades. Typhoon jets continue to play a crucial role in ongoing defence operations, including regular missions in the Middle East aimed at safeguarding UK forces and allied partners.

John Healey highlighted that the agreement goes beyond defence exports, strengthening alliances, boosting economic growth, and reinforcing NATO capabilities. He noted that Turkiye’s decision reflects strong confidence in UK aerospace expertise and will deepen cooperation between the two nations. Under the Typhoon workshare arrangement, 37% of each aircraft is produced in UK, with the remainder manufactured by partner nations within the Eurofighter consortium.

The programme supports thousands of jobs across the UK, including nearly 6,000 roles at BAE Systems facilities in Warton and Samlesbury, where Turkish Typhoon jets will be assembled. In the South West, over 1,100 jobs are tied to Rolls-Royce operations in Bristol, which produce engine components and handle maintenance. In Scotland, more than 800 positions are linked to Leonardo’s Edinburgh site, where advanced radar systems are developed.