/'Someone needs to do the right thing': Savannah Guthrie breaks down in emotional appeal during first interview since her mother's 'disappearance'

Savannah Guthrie spoke out about the anguish her family continues to endure as the search for her missing mother stretches beyond seven weeks. In a preview of an emotional interview with Hoda Kotb set to air this week, Guthrie pleaded for answers, saying her family is overwhelmed with grief and desperation. “Someone has to do the right thing. We are suffering beyond words. It’s unbearable,” she said.

Her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on February 1 from her home near Tucson, Arizona. Concern grew after she did not show up for a scheduled virtual church gathering at a friend’s home. The last confirmed sighting of her was the previous evening around 9:45 pm, after she had dinner at her daughter Annie’s residence. Investigators have indicated the case may involve an abduction, though clear leads remain limited.

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Guthrie described the emotional toll, sharing that she wakes up nightly imagining what her mother might have experienced. She said the thoughts are painful but impossible to ignore, emphasizing her determination to keep attention on the case until her mother is found. Shortly after Nancy’s disappearance, Savannah, alongside her siblings Annie and Camron, shared a heartfelt video online, appealing directly for information and urging anyone involved to come forward. They also expressed gratitude for the public’s continued prayers and support.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are actively involved in the investigation. Authorities released surveillance footage showing a masked individual armed and interfering with a security camera at Nancy’s home. The suspect is believed to be a man between 5'9" and 5'10" with an average build. He was seen carrying a black Ozark Trail 25-liter backpack. The home’s doorbell camera stopped working at 1:47 am on February 1, according to officials.

Investigators have confirmed that Nancy’s blood was discovered on the porch, and forensic teams are analyzing DNA evidence found inside the house. Officials have suggested genetic genealogy may be used to help identify unknown DNA. The Guthrie family has announced a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy’s safe return.