/War’s new rule: Cheap drones are beating billion-dollar militaries

The war in Ukraine served as an early warning for Western defence readiness, but the opening 16 days of the Iran conflict have escalated that warning into an urgent alarm about sustainability. The scale at which advanced munitions have been consumed during Operation Epic Fury highlights a serious weakness: the West is operating with a dangerously unfavourable cost-to-effect ratio that its industrial base cannot maintain over time.
Although US and Israeli forces have achieved tactical gains by targeting thousands of objectives, they are simultaneously expending extremely costly interceptor missiles to neutralize relatively inexpensive drones and incoming threats. Ukrainian advisors observing the conflict have reportedly been surprised at how freely these high-value defensive systems are being used.
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This imbalance is quickly eroding stockpiles of advanced weaponry. Data from the Payne Institute’s tracking tool estimates that coalition forces used over 11,000 munitions in just over two weeks, with a total cost nearing $26 billion.
Following an intense initial barrage of more than 5,000 munitions in the first four days, the conflict has transitioned into a prolonged war of attrition. While Iran’s daily attacks have dropped significantly, down 80–90% from peak levels, the ongoing pace remains sufficient to steadily drain coalition resources. Since day five, Iranian forces have averaged roughly 33 missile launches and 94 drone strikes per day.
The most pressing concern is not simply the overall volume of munitions used, but the uneven depletion of specific categories. Some supplies remain abundant and replaceable, while others, particularly long-range interceptors and precision-guided weapons, are being exhausted at an alarming rate.
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This situation reflects longstanding strategic theories. Bertrand Badie’s concept of the “impotence of power” describes how overwhelming military strength does not always translate into political success. Barry Posen’s “Command of the Commons” emphasises US dominance through control of global domains such as air, sea, and space. However, Martin van Creveld warned decades ago that advanced militaries relying on complex, specialized systems are inherently vulnerable when those systems are difficult to replenish.
These realities point toward a new strategic paradigm: “Command of the Reload.” In modern warfare, where outcomes are shaped by sustained exchanges of missiles and munitions, the decisive advantage belongs to the side that can maintain production, manage resources efficiently, and replenish critical supplies. Operation Epic Fury underscores this shift and serves as an early indicator of what future conflicts may demand.
The Anatomy of Endurance: Supply Constraints and Strategic Strain
The first 16 days of the conflict reveal that the definition of “critical” has evolved into something tangible. A munition becomes critical not because of its size or complexity alone, but because its production depends on limited suppliers, long manufacturing timelines, or scarce components such as rocket motors and advanced electronics. Even small shortages—like specific minerals or battery inputs—can halt production lines, rendering larger stockpiles of raw materials irrelevant.
These vulnerabilities are worsened by both policy delays and global disruptions. Despite high-level discussions between government officials and defence contractors, production has not increased due to the absence of firm, funded orders. Companies remain cautious, having previously expanded capacity based on commitments that failed to materialize.
The situation is further strained by limited industrial infrastructure. For example, the US relies on a single facility—the Holston Army Ammunition Plant—for high-explosive production, yet no expansion orders have been issued. Meanwhile, geopolitical developments such as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz threaten the supply of key raw materials, compounding the pressure on already fragile production chains.
Munition count for US, Israel, & allies in 2026 Iran War
Courtesy: Royal United Services Institute
Country
Purpose
Munition Type
Quantity
|Israel
|Offensive
|Rampage supersonic missile
|244
|Israel
|Offensive
|Blue Sparrow air-launched ballistic missile
|56
|Israel
|Offensive
|Delilah cruise/loitering missile
|160
|Israel
|Offensive
|Popeye Turbo / Crystal Maze II
|120
|Israel
|Offensive
|Python/Derby derivatives (SEAD)
|200
|Israel
|Offensive
|Spice-2000/1000 guided bombs
|900
|Israel
|Offensive
|Israeli JDAM / smart bomb kits
|551
|US
|Offensive
|BGM-109 Tomahawk TLAM (Blk IV/V)
|535
|US
|Offensive
|AGM-158 JASSM / JASSM-ER
|912
|US
|Offensive
|LRASM (AGM-158C) - U.S. Navy
|55
|US
|Offensive
|AGM-88 HARM / AARGM-ER
|202
|US
|Offensive
|ATACMS + PrSM
|320
|US
|Offensive
|GMLRS / GMLRS-ER (HIMARS)
|365
|US
|Offensive
|Low-cost OWA drones (LUCAS/Scorpion)
|520
|US
|Offensive
|AGM-114 Hellfire (MQ-9 Reaper)
|378
|US
|Offensive
|GBU-31/32/38 JDAM (various)
|1080
|US
|Offensive
|GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb
|320
|US
|Offensive
|GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator
|8
|US
|Offensive
|Mk48 Torpedo (US Submarine)
|1
|US
|Offensive
|AGM-154 JSOW
|183
|Allied
|Defensive
|Patriot PAC-3 (Gulf partners)
|1285
|Allied
|Defensive
|THAAD (Partner-operated)
|120
|Allied
|Defensive
|A2A — Kuwait (AIM-120/AIM-9)
|63
|Allied
|Defensive
|A2A — Jordan (AIM-120/AIM-9)
|77
|Allied
|Defensive
|A2A — Qatar/Bahrain/UAE (AIM-120/AIM-9)
|57
|Allied
|Defensive
|Aster (Qatar Navy) interceptors
|53
|Allied
|Defensive
|A2A — RAF Typhoon/F-35 (AIM-120/AIM-9X)
|32
|Allied
|Defensive
|A2A — MICA (French Rafale – Gulf intercepts)
|87
|Allied
|Defensive
|Saudi Patriot (PAC-3/PAC-2 mix)
|117
|Allied
|Defensive
|Saudi SHORAD / point-defense (Skyguard etc.)
|95
|Israel
|Defensive
|Arrow 2 / Arrow 3
|122
|Israel
|Defensive
|David's Sling Stunner
|135
|Israel
|Defensive
|Iron Dome Tamir
|563
|Israel
|Defensive
|THAAD (Israel operated)
|22
|Israel
|Defensive
|Air-to-Air (Python-5/Derby)
|121
|US
|Defensive
|SM-2/SM-3/SM-6 (Navy Aegis)
|431
|US
|Defensive
|Patriot PAC-2/PAC-3 (U.S.)
|402
|US
|Defensive
|THAAD (U.S.-operated)
|198
|US
|Defensive
|Air-to-Air (AIM-120/AIM-9X)
|204
Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.