/War’s new rule: Cheap drones are beating billion-dollar militaries

The war in Ukraine served as an early warning for Western defence readiness, but the opening 16 days of the Iran conflict have escalated that warning into an urgent alarm about sustainability. The scale at which advanced munitions have been consumed during Operation Epic Fury highlights a serious weakness: the West is operating with a dangerously unfavourable cost-to-effect ratio that its industrial base cannot maintain over time.

Although US and Israeli forces have achieved tactical gains by targeting thousands of objectives, they are simultaneously expending extremely costly interceptor missiles to neutralize relatively inexpensive drones and incoming threats. Ukrainian advisors observing the conflict have reportedly been surprised at how freely these high-value defensive systems are being used.

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This imbalance is quickly eroding stockpiles of advanced weaponry. Data from the Payne Institute’s tracking tool estimates that coalition forces used over 11,000 munitions in just over two weeks, with a total cost nearing $26 billion.

Following an intense initial barrage of more than 5,000 munitions in the first four days, the conflict has transitioned into a prolonged war of attrition. While Iran’s daily attacks have dropped significantly, down 80–90% from peak levels, the ongoing pace remains sufficient to steadily drain coalition resources. Since day five, Iranian forces have averaged roughly 33 missile launches and 94 drone strikes per day.

The most pressing concern is not simply the overall volume of munitions used, but the uneven depletion of specific categories. Some supplies remain abundant and replaceable, while others, particularly long-range interceptors and precision-guided weapons, are being exhausted at an alarming rate.

This situation reflects longstanding strategic theories. Bertrand Badie’s concept of the “impotence of power” describes how overwhelming military strength does not always translate into political success. Barry Posen’s “Command of the Commons” emphasises US dominance through control of global domains such as air, sea, and space. However, Martin van Creveld warned decades ago that advanced militaries relying on complex, specialized systems are inherently vulnerable when those systems are difficult to replenish.

These realities point toward a new strategic paradigm: “Command of the Reload.” In modern warfare, where outcomes are shaped by sustained exchanges of missiles and munitions, the decisive advantage belongs to the side that can maintain production, manage resources efficiently, and replenish critical supplies. Operation Epic Fury underscores this shift and serves as an early indicator of what future conflicts may demand.

The Anatomy of Endurance: Supply Constraints and Strategic Strain

The first 16 days of the conflict reveal that the definition of “critical” has evolved into something tangible. A munition becomes critical not because of its size or complexity alone, but because its production depends on limited suppliers, long manufacturing timelines, or scarce components such as rocket motors and advanced electronics. Even small shortages—like specific minerals or battery inputs—can halt production lines, rendering larger stockpiles of raw materials irrelevant.

These vulnerabilities are worsened by both policy delays and global disruptions. Despite high-level discussions between government officials and defence contractors, production has not increased due to the absence of firm, funded orders. Companies remain cautious, having previously expanded capacity based on commitments that failed to materialize.

The situation is further strained by limited industrial infrastructure. For example, the US relies on a single facility—the Holston Army Ammunition Plant—for high-explosive production, yet no expansion orders have been issued. Meanwhile, geopolitical developments such as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz threaten the supply of key raw materials, compounding the pressure on already fragile production chains.

Munition count for US, Israel, & allies in 2026 Iran War

Courtesy: Royal United Services Institute

Country Purpose Munition Type Quantity Israel Offensive Rampage supersonic missile 244 Israel Offensive Blue Sparrow air-launched ballistic missile 56 Israel Offensive Delilah cruise/loitering missile 160 Israel Offensive Popeye Turbo / Crystal Maze II 120 Israel Offensive Python/Derby derivatives (SEAD) 200 Israel Offensive Spice-2000/1000 guided bombs 900 Israel Offensive Israeli JDAM / smart bomb kits 551 US Offensive BGM-109 Tomahawk TLAM (Blk IV/V) 535 US Offensive AGM-158 JASSM / JASSM-ER 912 US Offensive LRASM (AGM-158C) - U.S. Navy 55 US Offensive AGM-88 HARM / AARGM-ER 202 US Offensive ATACMS + PrSM 320 US Offensive GMLRS / GMLRS-ER (HIMARS) 365 US Offensive Low-cost OWA drones (LUCAS/Scorpion) 520 US Offensive AGM-114 Hellfire (MQ-9 Reaper) 378 US Offensive GBU-31/32/38 JDAM (various) 1080 US Offensive GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb 320 US Offensive GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator 8 US Offensive Mk48 Torpedo (US Submarine) 1 US Offensive AGM-154 JSOW 183 Allied Defensive Patriot PAC-3 (Gulf partners) 1285 Allied Defensive THAAD (Partner-operated) 120 Allied Defensive A2A — Kuwait (AIM-120/AIM-9) 63 Allied Defensive A2A — Jordan (AIM-120/AIM-9) 77 Allied Defensive A2A — Qatar/Bahrain/UAE (AIM-120/AIM-9) 57 Allied Defensive Aster (Qatar Navy) interceptors 53 Allied Defensive A2A — RAF Typhoon/F-35 (AIM-120/AIM-9X) 32 Allied Defensive A2A — MICA (French Rafale – Gulf intercepts) 87 Allied Defensive Saudi Patriot (PAC-3/PAC-2 mix) 117 Allied Defensive Saudi SHORAD / point-defense (Skyguard etc.) 95 Israel Defensive Arrow 2 / Arrow 3 122 Israel Defensive David's Sling Stunner 135 Israel Defensive Iron Dome Tamir 563 Israel Defensive THAAD (Israel operated) 22 Israel Defensive Air-to-Air (Python-5/Derby) 121 US Defensive SM-2/SM-3/SM-6 (Navy Aegis) 431 US Defensive Patriot PAC-2/PAC-3 (U.S.) 402 US Defensive THAAD (U.S.-operated) 198 US Defensive Air-to-Air (AIM-120/AIM-9X) 204