/‘No negotiations have taken place’: Tehran envoy to Pakistan rejects Trump’s claims of US-Iran talks

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan on Wednesday (Mar 25) said that there have been no discussions between Washington and Tehran as part of diplomatic efforts to end the war. This comes after US President Donald Trump, a day earlier, said that talks were underway “right now” to end the war in West Asia, adding that Tehran wants a deal “so badly”. However, his claims were denied by the Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari, who mocked the US president for having “negotiations with himself”.