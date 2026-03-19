/Dan Goldman unveils previously redacted Epstein document contradicting Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago claim

A new document, which was earlier redacted, was unveiled by Democrat Senator Dan Goldman on the House Floor. The document has explicit mentions that directly contradict Trump's claim that he threw out Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago for poaching his employees. The document is an October 2009 conversation between Epstein's lawyer, Jack Goldberger and Trump's attorney, Alan Garten. In the unredacted version presented by Democratic Senator Dan Goldman on the House floor, Goldberger wrote that Garten said Epstein was never asked to leave Trump's Florida club, as he was a guest, not a member.

Goldman accused Attorney General Pam Bondi of deliberately covering up information; he claimed that if this was covered up and later revealed to Congress, then what else was covered up. Goldman highlighted that the DOJ is refusing to disclose more than 3 million documents.

“Now, why is this important? Because if the attorney general is covering up this information that she then reveals to Congress, what else is she covering up about Donald Trump’s involvement in the Epstein files?” said Goldman. This is one of many lies Trump has said related to Epstein; he earlier denied that he ever travelled in Jeffrey Epstein's private plane. But the flight log reveals that Trump travelled on the flight at least 8 times.

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Also Read: FBI memo claims Epstein abused a minor while speaking to Trump on speaker phone

A third batch of files was released in early March, 40,000- 50,000 new files, after the newspaper Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said that they were missing from the second batch. According to the DOJ, it was withheld for further review and redaction following the initial massive release of over 3 million pages in January 2026. This batch had interviews where the victim discussed being abused by Trump when she was a minor.

The Trump administration has denied all these claims as "baseless' and called the women mentally disturbed. Attorney General Pam Bondi is already under fire for cover up of the Epstein Files. The Republican-led House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed for a deposition in April.