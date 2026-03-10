/FBI memo claims Epstein abused a minor while speaking to Trump on speaker phone

A FBI memo in the Epstein Files released by the Department of Justice last week has references to an incident in which a 16-year-old-girl being harassed by Epstein as he was talking to Donald Trump. The girl whose name is redacted was from Chile and brought up in a middle-class family in Queens. She revealed this information in an interview with the FBI on July 8, 2020. These are part of the 40,000- 50,000 new files released and has references to other interviews where a girl bit Donald Trump in his genitals as he was forcing oral sex from him.

It is unclear the duration of the call, how she figured out the other person in the call was Donald Trump. The victim alleges that she was taken to Epstein by a girl to earn some money. She was then in Junior-high school. On her third visit to Epstein's East Side home in Manhattan. "EPSTEIN came into the room and was like "let's go, let's go"." Read the memo. He got into the massage table while being “on a speakerphone call with DONALD TRUMP.” Epstein then suddenly grabbed her hand and dragged her on top of him. He later paid $300 to her. Her abuse continued from 2016 to 2019.

Screenshot of EFTA02857857 Photograph: (DOJ)

The victim supposedly broke off relations with Epstein at the age of 19, when she went to seek a job in his office. “Victim went to his office once to tell him that she wanted a job. Victim was approximately 19 years old. EPSTEIN grabbed breasts, gave her $100, and told her to bring him girls, and that's how she could make money.” The victim then never returned, eventhough Epstein's assistant tried to contact her.

According to him, he has been completely exonerated. “These are completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence, from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. This was among the new releases of the Epstein Files; the DOJ didn't publish them initially, as these had references to US President Donald Trump. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing and association with Jeffrey Epstein.