/Iran vows to launch missiles with one tonne warhead as war continues in West Asia

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force has vowed to launch missiles with only one tonne of warhead, according to reports by Iran International, which quotes Aerospace Force Commander Majid Mousavi. He added that the "wavelength" and the "intensity" of the attacks will increase. Israeli Defence Force has claimed that 75 per cent of Iran's missile launchers were destroyed, eventhough there was a spike in missile sirens in Israel.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force has claimed that it is ready for a prolonged conflict. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, which cites Martin Sampson, former UK defence adviser and leading Middle East military analyst, the striking capacity of Iran still remains large. According to the report by the Wall Street Journal, Iran had been using bombs that have a warhead of at least 2 kilograms. Iran has started using cluster munitions, which are designed to maximise damage in a certain locality withing a approximate distance of eight kilometres. Israeli media claims that it is to maximise damage on the civilians and called it a war crime according to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions. However, neither Iran nor the US nor Israel are part of the Convention.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the war in Iran is “very complete" and “pretty much" over. The US army has significantly reduced the capacity of Iran to launch any major offensive. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force has said that it will be the one who “determines the end of the war”.

“The equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of our armed forces; American forces will not end the war," read the statement. On March 10, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force claimed an attack on the United States military installation in northern Iraq. The headquarters of the US Army at the Harir Air Base in Erbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan, serves as the vital hub for the coalition forces and US command capabilities.