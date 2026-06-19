/'Israel should wake up and smell reality': Vance warns Netanyahu and cabinet over attacking Iran deal

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday issued a sharp public rebuke to Israeli critics of the Iran deal, telling members of Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet to "wake up and smell the reality" and warning them against attacking the United States, which he described as Israel's only powerful ally.

Speaking at a White House briefing amid growing tensions between Donald Trump and sections of the Israeli government, Vance said those opposing the agreement were ignoring a fundamental reality.

"Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time, and he happens to be the head of state of the world's superpower," Vance told reporters.

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He then delivered a pointed warning to Israeli ministers, saying, "If I were in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world."

Vance takes aim at Israeli ministers attacking the deal

While crediting Netanyahu for not personally criticising the agreement, Vance expressed frustration with members of the Israeli cabinet who have continued to attack the deal. He underscored the scale of US military support for Israel, touting Washington's role in the country's defence.

"Over the last three months, two-thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars," he said.

Vance escalated his criticism further, arguing that Israeli leaders blaming Trump were fundamentally misreading the situation.

"The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation."

In an interview with The New York Times published on Thursday, Vance directly named Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich among those criticising the agreement.

"I guess my response to them would be, 'What is your exact proposal? You're a country of nine million people. You can't just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have."

Vance's remarks come against the backdrop of growing differences between Washington and some members of the Israeli government over the Iran agreement and the broader regional ceasefire.

Although the United States and Israel jointly launched military operations against Iran on February 28, Trump has repeatedly objected to continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon, warning that they could jeopardise the agreement with Tehran and the peace process launched after the signing of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding between the US president and his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday