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  • /Watch: 'Priya mitr Narendra, mujhe bahut khushi hui,' Macron surprises with Hindi farewell to PM Modi

Watch: 'Priya mitr Narendra, mujhe bahut khushi hui,' Macron surprises with Hindi farewell to PM Modi

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 02:29 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 02:29 IST
Watch: 'Priya mitr Narendra, mujhe bahut khushi hui,' Macron surprises with Hindi farewell to PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue of the G7 Summit 2026, in Evian on Tuesday (June 16). Photograph: (ANI)

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PM Modi and President Emmanuel Macron discussed deeper cooperation in defence, advanced technologies and space exploration, while also engaging with innovators at VivaTech 2026.

French President Emmanuel Macron surprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a warm farewell message in Hindi at the end of the Indian leader's visit to France, drawing attention to an unusual diplomatic gesture that highlighted the close ties between the two countries.

In a special video message recorded after the visit, Macron addressed Modi in Hindi and said, "Priya mitra Narendra, mujhe bahut khushi hai, daure ke liye swagat karte, France Bharat ki dosti amar rahe." He then smiled and added, "I hope it was correct."

The Hindi message, which translates to "Dear friend Narendra, I am very happy, welcome for the visit, may the friendship between France and India remain eternal," quickly attracted attention for its personal touch.

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Macron later switched to English and thanked Modi for his visit. Referring to the discussions held during the trip, he said, "Priye mitr Narendra Modi. Thank you for your visit. Thank you for our friendship. It was a very fruitful visit. France loves you. We are looking forward to seeing you again soon, in February. Jai Hind."

PM Modi and Macron hold wide-ranging talks

The interaction came during the G7 Summit, where PM Modi took part in discussions over the past two days and held bilateral meetings with several global leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, on June 14, Modi and Macron met at Villa Kerylos in Nice for their first bilateral talks since India and France elevated their relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.

Against the backdrop of the French coastline, the two leaders reviewed the progress of bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction with the growth of defence cooperation between the two countries. They agreed to deepen collaboration with a focus on co-design, co-development and co-production of defence platforms and advanced technologies.

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The leaders also discussed expanding cooperation in the space sector. Building on a long history of collaboration, they explored opportunities in human spaceflight, space situational awareness and greater private sector participation in space activities.

Earlier in the day, Modi and Macron also interacted with entrepreneurs and innovators at VivaTech 2026. The two leaders explored emerging technologies and new age innovations across multiple sectors, adding further momentum to economic and technological cooperation between India and France.

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About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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